Blog: Sizzling Heat Continues

I was outside yesterday doing some brief yard work. After about a half an hour I texted my co-worker (meteorologist Casey Lehecka) “It feels a lot hotter out here today compared to yesterday”. Truthfully, it felt twice as hot as the day prior when I as outside for about 3 hours. The only thing I could think of was that there was a little more sun and much less of a breeze. Casey agreed.

High Temps Yesterday

We did have a few showers and storms in the evening, but there was hardly anything during the day.

Today we’ll have similar conditions. High pressure is offshore. We have a very light southwest wind.

Regional Weather Map

High temps will aim for the mid 90s again this afternoon. The heat index will be near 100. There will be some isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Some of these could increase during the evening.

Future Trak (This Evening)

This could especially happen if a sea-breeze kicks in. That could potentially cool down a few areas in metro late in the day.

We’ll stay hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat index near 100. We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Saturday will be about the same. then a cool front will be approaching on Sunday. This will increase our clouds, and scattered showers and storms will form during the afternoon. So it won’t be as hot on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, but it still will be very humid. The front will stall out near the region on Monday. If it stalls out where the models show then we’ll have quite a bit of rain in the region with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler