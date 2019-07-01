Blog: Single Day Cool Down

Did you ever buy a ticket to the theme park and it said “single day admission”? Well…Today you get to enjoy a 1 day cool down before the heat and humidity bounce right back. A cool front moved into the area yesterday evening. There were scattered showers and storms ahead of the front.

Storms Yesterday Evening

Some locations picked up a quick quarter of an inch of rain, but many folks also missed out on the rain. Later in the evening, the storms dropped south and fell apart. The front slowly sank southward since then.

This morning, the front was passing through northeast North Carolina.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a nice day today. There will be a lot of sunshine with drier/milder air. High temps will be in the mid 80s. Dew points will drop to the low 60s. Possibly even to near 60. That is dry for early July. We’ll have a steady northeast wind through the day. By tomorrow the wind will turn back out of the southwest. We’ll have a lot of sunshine again, but the temps and humidity will rise. So highs will be in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s.

Heading into Wednesday we’ll heat up even more. High temps will aim for the low-mid 90s. The dew points will climb back to near 70.

Humidity Forecast

This will create a heat index between 97-102 degrees in the region. By Wednesday we’ll start to develop a few afternoon showers and storms as well. While some of us got the rain yesterday, we all need it in the long term. So between Wednesday and next weekend we’ll have some scattered afternoon showers and storms in the region. High temps will be in the 90s.

The heat index will be near 100 for many of those days. Preliminary forecasts call for some scattered showers and storms on the afternoon of the 4th of July. However, it’s too early to tell if they will stick around for the evening. Early signs are that there could at least be some isolated showers and storms in the region, but stay tuned for a more specific forecast.

We’ll have that tomorrow with an update on Wednesday.

In world news. There was a recent weather event that made it into the headlines. On Sunday a freak hail storm hit Guadalajara Mexico. There was some large hail. However, its the amount of hail that was historic. The hail was about 3ft (1.5 meters) deep. Numerous homes and businesses were damaged. Here is the article with photos and more info: Historic hail in Guadalajara.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler