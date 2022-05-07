PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A wet and windy Mother’s Day weekend is ahead. An area of low pressure will develop and spin off the coast this weekend, leading to scattered showers, breezy conditions and tidal flooding, especially Sunday afternoon.

Tonight look for clouds to thicken up and scattered shower to fill in, temperatures will hold in the 50s overnight. Scattered showers are likely for Mother’s Day (primarily on the first half of the day) with generally cloudier conditions and a solid breeze. Some mist & drizzle is likely as well. Winds should gust to near 30mph, with 40mph wind gusts along the coastline.

An extended period of tidal flooding is expected with this storm. Sunday morning’s high tide is expected to be in the minor category at Sewell’s Point, with moderate flood levels developing for Sunday afternoon’s high tide. These moderate flood conditions will also occur Monday morning and Monday afternoon.

If you live in a flood prone area, I’d recommend moving your car by Sunday -especially Sunday afternoon. Some roads could continue to have some water on them even outside of the high tide hours.

Even with the showers late Saturday and into Sunday, I hope you can make the most of this weekend. If you see any tidal flooding in your area, please send us a photo! We’d love to see what conditions are like in your area.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

