Blog: Showers Move Out. Nice Second Half Of The Week!

This morning there were some scattered light rain showers in the region. There was a weak area of low pressure to our south. It was moving northeast along a stationary front.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure is off to our west. Today the low will slowly move out to sea, and the high will steadily edge towards our region. This will allow for some gradual clearing this afternoon. There will be a light north wind, and that will reinforce the cool air that is in place. So high temps will only be in the upper 40s.

It will be cold and dry tomorrow morning, but then some nice weather will move in. We’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday with high temps rising into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Temps Tomorrow

It will get even better by Thursday. We’ll be partly sunny with high temps near 60 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Friday. Clouds will increase, and we may have some isolated showers by the end of the day. Then we’ll have some scattered rain showers move in Friday night as a cold front slides in from the west. This will cool us down next weekend. Highs will be in the 40s. There could be some scattered rain showers early Saturday morning, but we should be dry for the rest of the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler