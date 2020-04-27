Blog: Showers Move Out, But Still Cool Today. Warmer Temps On the Way.

We had some showers and storms last night around 11pm and midnight. They put down some small hail in places.

Few Storms Last Night On Radar

Those went away. Then we have more scattered showers during the morning commute as a wind-shift moved into the region.

Regional Weather Map

In a short time the winds picked up out of the northwest. The breeze will stay up through the day. It will run at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Does it seem like we’ve had a lot of rain and wind lately? We have. We are near normal rainfall for the month. However, we are up about 1.4″ since March 1st. We’ve had a lot of days with rain, but we haven’t had a lot of days with widespread/heavy rain. There has been a lot of cool air in the Midwest with a big dipping jetstream. Meanwhile there has been a lot of warmth over the deep south. This has created a lot of fast moving weather systems and a lot of storms over the eastern half of the country. Going forward I think we’ll have a warmer pattern develop over the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, it will be drier too. At least for a while.

The showers from this morning will move out by midday. We’ll have a drier afternoon, but it will be cool and breezy. High temps will be in the lower 60s with upper 50s near the shore. We’ll be dry for most of tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy with isolated showers by the evening. We’ll be warmer tomorrow with highs near 70. Then we’ll be dry all day Wednesday with high temps near 80 degrees. We’ll have a lot of rain moving in on Thursday. There will also be some thunderstorms.

European Model (Thursday)

We’ll cool to near 70. I’ll have more details on that system in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler