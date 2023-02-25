Showers will develop across west and central VA through the morning and track towards us. We’ll see periods of rain on and off through the afternoon. A few snowflakes could mix in across the northern side of the Eastern Shore and the middle peninsula/northern neck but I don’t expect it to be too big of a deal.

By the evening, shower activity will be decreasing. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling down to around 40 degrees.

Overall, rainfall totals should be around 0.25″ to 0.60.” A few spots could pick up a little bit more especially across the Southside and NE NC where I could see 0.75″ of rain fall.

If you’ve thought the weekdays have been nice but the weekends have been not so nice this month, you’re right… We’ve seen several weeks where warm temperatures are around on Thursday/Friday but drop as we go into the weekend. We’ve also had a few rainy days leading into the weekends so that’s another factor going into it.

Why is this? Well, most of it is just coincidence but there’s a little bit of a trend in the weather pattern. Weather cycles sometimes repeat and it seems these are on a 5-8 day cycle when they do.

Leading into this upcoming week, we warm up once again . For Sunday – warmer temperatures push into the area with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Monday features a few showers with highs in the 60s. We stay in the 60s Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter