PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A wet and windy Mother’s Day weekend is ahead. An area of low pressure will develop and spin off the coast this weekend, leading to scattered showers, breezy conditions and tidal flooding, especially Sunday afternoon.

Partly sunny skies early Saturday, before clouds increase late in the day and showers develop. Showers will move into the area late during the day Saturday and linger into Saturday night/Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm could occur Saturday afternoon across parts of NE NC.

Into the overnight and into Sunday, showers will occur, with the rainfall in the light to moderate category. Some mist and drizzle is also expected into Mother’s Day.

Winds will increase Sunday, with some gusts of 30 mph inland with 40+ mph along the coast. This persistent northeast wind will push water towards the coastline, leading to increased tidal levels.

An extended period of tidal flooding is expected with this storm. Sunday morning’s high tide is expected to be in the minor category at Sewell’s Point, with moderate flood levels developing for Sunday afternoon’s high tide. These moderate flood conditions will also occur Monday morning and Monday afternoon.

If you live in a flood prone area, I’d recommend moving your car by Sunday -especially Sunday afternoon. Some roads could continue to have some water on them even outside of the high tide hours.

Even with the showers late Saturday and into Sunday, I hope you can make the most of this weekend. If you see any tidal flooding in your area, please send us a photo! We’d love to see what conditions are like in your area.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

