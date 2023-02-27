We will see partly cloudy skies through the day Monday with temperatures in the mid 50s.

As a warm front lifts north tonight, scattered showers will move in. We’ll also see a brief warm up – but for most of you, it’ll be after you’re at home and in bed so it won’t be anything you notice too much. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s around 9-11pm before falling again into Tuesday morning with temperatures starting in the mid 50s.

Winds will pick up this evening as the front moves in as well. Some gusts to 20-25 mph will be likely. These winds will also decrease as we go into Tuesday.

For the remainder of the week, we’ll see warmer temperatures with some 60s and 70s returning. Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday.

Showers will be likely, especially in North Carolina on Thursday. We’ll see another chance for rain region wide on Friday. Depending on the track of an area of low pressure associated with this storm system, we could see some t-storms too.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

