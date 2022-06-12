A little more humidity and temperatures in the 80s will lead to scattered showers and t-storms Sunday afternoon.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being gusty winds and heavy rain. They will be slow movers, so flooding is possible in a few poor drainage locations.

The timing for these storms is Sunday afternoon into the evening. A few could linger into the overnight.

Our region is in a level 1/2 severe weather risk zone.

The other story for this upcoming work week will be the heat. We’ll see temperatures climbing into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, with mid to upper 90s inland. Heat index values will push 100 degrees, especially inland areas.