Blog: Showers and Storms for Memorial Day Weekend

We could really use some rain but, unfortunately, it comes with bad timing for many people who have outdoor plans this Memorial Day Weekend. We’ve had some rain overnight and it continues this morning. The heavy rain will be for inland locations this morning and then pushes toward the coastline this afternoon/ evening.

The system will likely stall out over the Southside and NE NC through the evening which will produce locally heavy rainfall. Flash flooding could be a concern because the ground has been so dry, that it won’t be able to soak it up quickly.

Impacts

Rain totals will vary due to the nature of this storm but 0.5″-1″ will be likely with higher amounts in the Southside and NE NC. Rain starts to wrap up Sunday morning with a few showers lingering in the afternoon. But Sunday will be much cooler! Highs only top off in the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day Forecast

If you can hold off for any outdoor plans to be Monday, that will be the best day of the weekend. But we will have some nice weather days ahead through the work week!

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka