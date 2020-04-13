Blog: Severe Weather Likely Today. Very Windy!

We have a good chance for seeing severe weather today. A lot our area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Which is level 3 out of 5. We have a slight risk along the coast, but I would assume that the whole area has an enhanced risk as the slight risk area is fairly thin anyway. Strong damaging winds will be the main threat. Even outside of any thunderstorms the winds will gust up to 50mph. There is a Wind Advisory up for most of the region.

Wind Alerts

There is a High Wind Warning for the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks. That’s where winds may gust to 60mph. We could see even higher gusts in any thunderstorms that form today. Power outages will be an issue. They will be likely to widespread later today.

Power Outage Forecast

Be sure to secure your garbage cans and lawn furniture early. Storms are on the way. Small or even large hail will be possible. Rain will be briefly heavy, but storms should move fast. So I don’t think we’ll have widespread flooding. However, there will easily be some localized flooding.

The threat for tornadoes is a little higher than normal this time. There is a lot of rotation in the atmosphere.

One part of today’s weather is an unusually large dip in the jetsream.

Jetstream

It is basically dipping over the entire country, and it is running up to right over Hampton Roads. This is allowing storms to track along this feature. Also, it is providing upper level support for severe thunderstorm formation. It is creating a large amount of wind shear. Meanwhile, at the surface, there is a very large area of low pressure over the Midwest. This is creeping east. There is high pressure offshore, and a warm front coming up from the south.

Regional Weather Map

We have very strong southerly winds already in the region. Gusts have already been to around 40mph and they will increase today. This will drive the high temperatures up to the low 80s.

So storms will increase later this morning.

Future Trak (This Morning)

They will come and go until the mid afternoon. Although the models show a little less coverage towards the afternoon. Perhaps the first round will briefly stabilize things before the atmosphere can recover in a few locations.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We’ll dry out from the late afternoon into tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Then tomorrow we’ll be partly cloudy and much cooler/drier. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Stay tuned for updates to the weather through the day.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler