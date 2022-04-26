A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Hampton Roads until 8pm – this includes the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula & Surry County. Damaging wind gusts and hail possible with this evenings round of showers & thunderstorms.

As we get into the mid-late afternoon we’ll have a few pop up showers and storms with a band of storms forming to our west.

Future Trak (Late Afternoon)

The band of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west during the early evening. They will be able to feed off of the warm/humid air mass in place. Update: Parts of Hampton Roads have been elevated to a Level 2 risk for severe weather.

The main threats will be brief heavy rain and strong gusty winds. There may be some spots with hail. The chance for a tornado is very low but not zero.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Once the front drops to our south in the later evening then we’ll just have some spotty rain showers. This will go through the overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Low temps will drop to the low-mid 50s.

After some clouds and a stray shower tomorrow morning we’ll dry out. There will be a breeze out of the north through the day. So it will be much cooler and drier. High temps will be in the 60s. Dew points will fall to the 30s and 40s.

Forecast Temps (Tomorrow)

We’ll be even cooler Thursday and Friday with high temps only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Low temps will be in the 40s Thursday morning through Saturday morning. There may be some 30s inland. Frost far inland??? We’ll see. Stay tuned!

As far as rainfall goes… We haven’t had much lately. In fact we have had only one day with measurable rain out of the last 10 days.

Rainfall Over The Last

While we will have some rain later today, unfortunately, the models have backed off of the totals. They are now calling for more in the way of a quarter of an inch up to three quarters of an inch.

Rainfall Forecast (4 Models)

The other problem is that we probably won’t have much rain for the next 7 days following. Plants and grass can handle cool and dry conditions, but they have a tougher time with hot and dry weather. Outside of cacti.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler & Steve Fundaro