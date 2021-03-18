Blog: Severe Storms Possible Today. Wintry Mix Possible Tomorrow?

The weather is going to be very active over the next 36 hours. It has already been very active to our west over the past 24 hours. There have been numerous reports of tornadoes, wind damage, and hail over the Southeast.

24 Hour Storm Reports

There has been a big area of low pressure developing over the central United States. As it moved east there was a lot of warm/unstable air that came up ahead of it. This caused a severe weather outbreak yesterday into last night. As we go through the day the low will move east. A warm front will lift up into our region later in the day. There is a strong cold front way off to our west that will move in late tonight or even early tomorrow morning.

Regional Weather Map

Our local surface wind will pick up out of the southeast through the late morning and midday hours. We’ll have some scattered rain showers on and off until then. There may be a couple of thunderstorms by midday.

Future Trak (Late Morning)

Some of the gusts could be up to 25mph. High temps will be tricky, but the overall theme for today is warming temperatures. High temps are aiming for the low 70s or near 70 over North Carolina and the Southside. I think the Peninsula will be more in the 60s. Temps will probably be more in the 50s and 60s north of Hampton Roads.

Future Trak This Afternoon

There will more scattered showers and storms this afternoon. They could move pretty fast. So there may be some brief heavy rain, but the threat for flooding is low.

Future Trak (Late Day)

Having said that…There is a risk for severe weather from this afternoon into the later evening hours. There is an enhanced risk over northeast North Carolina up to near the state line. There is a slight risk for Hampton Roads and a marginal risk north of Hampton Roads.

Risk For Severe Weather

The main risk will be for possible strong/damaging winds. There may be some gusts up to 60mph. Remember, winds will already be gusting up to 25mph outside of any storms that form. There is also a chance for isolated tornadoes and large hail (1″ or larger).

Potential Storm Impacts

Along with some pretty unstable air, there will also be a high amount of wind shear in the region. These are both ingredients for lift and severe weather. Keep in mind that if the warm front does NOT make it as far north as expected, then the threat will go down for some as that will reduce the instability. Storms will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. Some of those storms could become severe.

Hi-Resolution Future Trak (Late Evening)

The front will move through around midnight. Then the winds will turn out of the north. This will help to stabilize things. However, the overall surface winds will stay strong out of the north.

We’ll have scattered rain showers tomorrow morning. Temps will start in the upper 40s. As we go through the late morning and afternoon temperatures will fall. Winds will run out of the north at 15-25mph, and there may be some gusts up between 35-40mph. This will drag the temperatures down to the upper 30s. The upper level temps will drop enough to create a wintry mix in the region.

Future Rak (Midday Tomorrow)

I think our model is overdone on the snow coverage. Here is the GFS model. I believe it has a better handle on that scenario as it shows a larger mix zone.

GFS Model (Thursday)

There will probably be some snow falling out of the sky. However, I don’t think much will stick. The ground temps are well above freezing, and it will be wet. Air temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. So other than some light snow briefly sticking to a couple of grassy spots and/or decks, the bulk of it will melt. The precip should move out by the early evening.

We’ll be dry, chilly, and breezy on Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 40s. We’ll be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the 50s. There may be some isolated showers over the Outer Banks. We should be dry and milder early next week. High temps will run mainly in the 60s.

In world news…The World Meteorological Organization’s hurricane committee just made a huge announcement. They are retiring a few names from the 2020 hurricane season. They are also no longer going to use the Greek alphabet citing it “creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing“. They are going to use a new list of names for names beyond the regular list. Here is the article with more information: WMO makes changes to hurricane names.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler