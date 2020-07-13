Blog: Scattered Storms Today. Slight Cool Down Tomorrow.

We started off the week with some stormy weather. Scattered rain showers and storms moved in this morning along with a slowing cool front.

Regional Weather Map

The front is expected to move in and stall out over the area today. The showers and storms this morning will move out by the late morning and midday hours. Then as the front stalls, a second round of showers and storms will develop this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

A lot of the area now needs some rain. So that will be a good thing. However, some locations will have some very heavy downpours. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for about the southern half of the area. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today otherwise. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, it is very humid outside. So the heat indices will be in the low-mid 90s. Winds will be variable at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow the front will stall out over North Carolina. We’ll have a light northeast wind through the day. High temps will be in the upper 80s with some low 90s inland/south. Humidity should dip slightly. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and storms. We’ll have typical Summer weather Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 90 with partly cloudy skies. We may have a stray pm shower or storm. Then the chance will increase a little bit going into next weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler