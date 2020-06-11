Blog: Scattered Storms Develop Today. Long Stretch Of Wet Weather…Again!

Here we go again. Another long stretch of wet weather. I’ve mentioned in some recent previous blogs that some folks in the region need rain, and others do not. We are down 0.91″ for the month, but up 2.47″ for the year. (NWS: Norfolk). Either way I think most of us will get a decent amount of rain over the next few days. My lawn is looking great as are many other’s, but many of us want to get outside and do some activities.

We started off with a mix of sun and clouds this morning. There were some spotty showers inland. High pressure was moving farther offshore while a slow-moving cold front was moving closer to us from the west.

The cold front won’t move in during the day. So we’ll be ahead of it. We’ll have a south breeze with gusts up to 25mph outside of any rain or storms. High temps will push into the mid-upper 80s. However, there could be a few 90s south. It is very muggy out. Dew points are in the 70s.

As we heat up today, we’ll have a good amount of instability (tendency for air to rise). This will create scattered showers and thunderstorms. With the deep/rich moisture in place, we have the potential for heavy downpours today. A few severe wind gusts will also be possible.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The front will move in slowly this evening. We’ll have more showers and storms forming through that time. Areas of heavy rain will sink southward tonight along with the front. There could be some heavy rain near the state line by early tomorrow morning.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Morning)

The front will stall out over northeast North Carolina tomorrow. There will be quite a few showers along and south of the boundary, but a few showers may re-form in southeast Virginia during the afternoon. This is assuming the front doesn’t stall out a little sooner. If that happens, then scattered showers may continue into Hampton Roads for a while longer. High temps will be cooler tomorrow. We’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast. Rain amounts till vary widely through Friday night. Some of us will only see about a half an inch. Some others could see 1-2″.

Rainfall Forecast

We’ll be cooler on Saturday as the front sinks a little more to the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s. For now it looks like we’ll have a little more sun and lower rain chances. However, it looks like the front will bump north a bit on Sunday. So clouds will increase with some more scattered rain showers. This is still apt to change. Especially the specific details. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler