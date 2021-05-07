Blog: Scattered Showers Today. Then A Decent Mother’s Day Weekend!

We started off this morning with lots of sunshine over the region. However, clouds quickly started to build in from the west.

Tower Cam 10 This Morning

We have a couple of different weather systems in play today. None of them are that powerful, but they will impact our forecast. There is a cold front to our south/southeast with an area of low pressure offshore. That one is gaining some strength. Meanwhile there is a cool front off to our west with a weakening area of low pressure.

Regional Weather Map

There is an upper level low that is drifting over the low over West Virginia. This is going to contribute to the chance for rain today, and it could produce some isolated showers tomorrow.

Through the day we’ll have thickening clouds and increasing moisture. The wind will be variable at 5-10mph. We’ll only have some isolated showers possible for the first half of the day. Then we’ll have scattered showers developing and moving in during the afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

It may take a little while for them to reach the coast with the higher chances of rain inland through 4pm. Then the showers will swing over the metro and offshore into the evening.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Rain showers should be mostly light, but there could be some isolated thunderstorms inland. This will be created by that upper level low (cold pool) drifting into the area. It will act to make things unstable inland/west. High temps will rise to the mid 60s with some upper 60s here and there.

After the scattered showers this evening we’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight. Tomorrow we’ll have partly cloudy skies through the day. The surface features will be offshore, but the upper level low will still linger overhead for a bit. This will allow for some isolated showers to form from the late morning through the early afternoon. High temps will be in the 60s. Then high pressure will build in on Sunday. The weather is still looking great for Mother’s Day! High temps will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Humidity should be low.

We’ll have increasing humidity, temps, and clouds on Monday. High temps will be near 80. We’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Then we’ll be cooler and drier Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a good weekend! Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler