Blog: Scattered Showers Today. Rain And Wind Increase Overnight.

Today will be much cooler than the last couple of days. Sunday and Monday’s high temps were in the 70s and 80s. Today we have a 2nd cool front which is sinking to our south.

Regional Weather Map

The front will stall out to our south. However, moisture is pushing up over the boundary. So we already have a lot of clouds in the region due to this effect. Later today we’ll have some scattered rain showers forming in our area.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

They will be fairly scattered at first. Then they will become a little more numerous by the evening. Winds will be out of the northeast today at 8-12mph. It won’t be too strong, but it will be steady. Between this, the clouds, and some showers high temps will only be in the mid-upper 50s.

Overnight the low will move east along the stationary front. It’ll stay to our south, but it will push a big area of rain into our viewing area. It will be briefly heavy tomorrow morning. There may even be a couple of thunderstorms over coastal North Carolina.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

The rain will continue through the morning, but it will let up by midday. Then we’ll dry out during the afternoon. Winds will stay strong through the day, however. They will run out of the north at 10-20mph solid. The gusts will be between 35 and 40mph. Especially near the shore. High temps will only be in the low 50s or even near 50 degrees.

There will be some minor tidal flooding late tonight and again tomorrow afternoon. Here is the forecast for Sewell’s Point.

Tide Forecast (Sewell’s Point)

This shouldn’t pose too much of a problem, but it will affect folks in the lower tidal areas. There will also likely be some big waves and minor beach erosion along the oceanfront. Possibly some overwash over the Outer Banks.

Rain will add up in the rain gauges. We are looking at a half inch to an inch in southeast Virginia. We could see 1-2 inches over parts of northeast North Carolina.

Rainfall Forecast

That’s assuming the low stays on its current forecast track. If it goes a little more north or south, then those numbers will adjust accordingly.

Either way, we’ll have quieter/nicer weather following for a few days. We’ll be dry and seasonably cool Thursday through the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler