Welcome to the weekend! We will have to contend with some rain showers from time to time on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a total washout by any means.

We’ll see areas of rain Saturday, especially Saturday morning as moisture moves in from the south.

Some of the showers could be locally heavy at times. That could lead to some isolated flooding issues in poor drainage locations.

If you’re heading out to events such as Monsters on the Beach or the CHKD Run/Walk, or the races at Langley Speedway, just keep an eye on the radar.

Overall, the weekend will feature warmer temperatures – and Sunday isn’t looking too bad. Looks like the warmth is here to stay too! We’ll see 70s and 80s into next week.

The rain is welcomed by many in eastern NC. The latest drought monitor, released on Thursday still shows large areas of drought across parts of eastern NC. The rain should help some with that.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter