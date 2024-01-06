Hope you had a nice week. We’ve made it to the weekend, but for Saturday – showers will move through the area today. The rain showers will move in by 8am-9am and then be on/off through the day. During the afternoon, a few pockets of moderate to locally heavy rain could pop up along the cold front. In addition to the rain showers, it will be a bit breezy today especially at the coast.

In terms of rainfall totals, I expect around 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain for most of the region. There could be an isolated higher amount in a few spots, especially if we see some more moderate to heavy rain pop up this afternoon along the front.

Temperatures warm into the upper 50s this afternoon, before falling by 6-8pm as the front moves through back into the 40s. We’ll see temperatures overnight in the mid 30s to near 40 for an overnight low.

Nicer weather returns for Sunday but it will be cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Monday will be a dry day but we’ll be in the 40s for highs. Our next weather system approaches on Tuesday – with more rain and wind. This system will be a little stronger. We could see a few stronger storms too- with the highest risk in the OBX and NE NC. It depends on how much instability or t-storm fuel we have on Tuesday. Check back for updates.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

