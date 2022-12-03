A cold front will approach our area this weekend leading to scattered rain showers Saturday and a much cooler day on Sunday!

Rain chances will be highest this morning into the early afternoon. Rain chances will diminish this evening from west to east. After 4/5 pm we should be mainly rain free with the exception of the NC OBX.

I know there are a lot of holiday events going on this weekend all across the area. Anything scheduled for this morning into the early afternoon will have to contend with some rain showers. The evening parades and tree lightning ceremonies should be okay after 4/5 pm. So if you’re going to the VA Beach parade or the NN City Center tree lightning, it should be okay.

A breezy day can be expected Saturday too – with some gusts up to 20-30 mph possible. These winds will be out of the southwest through the day Saturday, then we see the wind turn to the north on Sunday. Get ready – that brings the colder air!

Sunday highs will only be in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll see a cold night Sunday night with lows falling into the 30s.

During the upcoming work week the weather pattern will result in a few rain chances with temperatures largely in the 60s starting on Tuesday. The weather pattern across the US will be what we refer to as zonal flow. This means that the dominant pattern in the atmosphere is west to east. When you look at the chart – you’ll notice the lines are fairly horizontal. This type of flow can result in weak weather systems to moves through with the timing subject to change some. A stalled frontal boundary will also be present so timing and amounts of rain could vary some depending on exactly where the front positions themselves. Don’t be surprised if the rain percentages change some on the 7 day forecast over the next couple of days, especially Thursday and into Friday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

