This morning, a front is slowly approaching from the west. This front will help to spark some showers and storms this afternoon.

Expect scattered areas of rain and storms through the day with the highest chances from lunchtime into the afternoon.

A few spots could see some heavy rain and isolated flooding through the day. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Eastern Shore, Peninsula and Middle Peninsula. Remember a flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to develop. A warning or advisory means it’s occuring or expected to occur soon.

There is a risk for a strong/severe storm – mainly across the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore this afternoon. The primary concern is for strong gusty winds in microbursts. These microbursts can create winds of over 60 mph that down trees. They form when the air in the storm becomes cooler, and thus denser/heavier – falling to the ground with force (aka wind).

The heat and humidity will continue this afternoon. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s to low 90s and feels like temperatures to be in the upper 90s to near 100.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Don is expected to weaken to a tropical depression this week, then restrengthen into a storm. It will basically make a 360 degree loop around itself as we go through the next week. The storm will be no threat to us.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter