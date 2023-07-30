The relief has arrived! And the best part is it’s here to stay for a few days.

A stalled front to our south will pull in some drier and more comfortable air from the north, providing big time heat relief for many up and down I-95.

Here in Hampton Roads, our highs will be sitting in the mid 80s for most. We’ll eventually get rid of the morning clouds and see our dew points drop into the afternoon. It’s a bit muggy through the morning before it feels lovely by the afternoon.

A broken area of low pressure will be developing along the stalled boundary, so unfortunately for those on the Outer Banks, clouds and a few showers will persist through at least the first half of the day.

Temperatures rebound slightly to the upper 80s on Monday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon hours. But this will be a result of another transition into drier, more comfortable conditions. By Tuesday and Wednesday, dew points drop to the upper 50s and low 60s, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

A rarity in early August, so take advantage before humidity and additional rain chances return by the end of the week.

Tropically, a tropical depression should form in the central Atlantic over the next few days. The system is expected to stay out to sea (east of Bermuda). It could throw some waves at the east coast by the end of the week.

It’s not that often highs are stuck in the 80s for nearly a week in late July and early August – enjoy!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro