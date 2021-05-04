Blog: Record Heat Today! Huge Drop Thursday!

Today is going to be unseasonably hot outside. Not just warm…Hot! (For this time of year anyway).

We have a warm front to our north with high pressure offshore. The cool front is way back off to the west.

Regional Weather Map

We started with lot of sunshine this morning, and temps were in the 60s and 70s.

Tower Cam

The dew points are already up in the mid 60s, and they will hold steady today. We’ll have lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze at 10-15mph. This will drive the high temperatures up into the low 90s. I’m going for a high of 92 degrees. This will tie the long-standing record set back in (1892) if we get there. Either way it will be hot and humid for this time of year. The average high temperature is in the low 70s. The heat index could be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Youch! It will be cooler near the shore, but only close to the shoreline. Water temps are in the low to mid 60s. As we get into the heating of the day some isolated showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. However, the set of storms that were out in Tennessee this morning could survive and make it here by the evening. I don’t think we are looking at widespread rain and storms, but a sizable batch could arrive during that time.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Then we’ll go to partly cloudy skies overnight. Tomorrow we’ll have some isolated showers in the morning. Then we’ll have fair skies for a while. High temps will be in the mid 80s, and it will still be humid. During the late afternoon into the evening we’ll have some scattered showers and storms moving in from the west. This will be ahead of the next cold front. There could be a few strong storms in the early evening. The front will swing through, and then we’ll dry out and cool down Wednesday night into Thursday. High temps will only be in the low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

Forecast Temps Thursday

We’ll be dry through the whole day. Then we’ll have a few rain showers on Friday with some more rain showers possible.

There was likely a tornado just north of our area on the Northern Neck yesterday. It was in Northumberland county. The National Weather Service will survey this today. Possible N. Neck Tornado.

There actually were several tornadoes across the country yesterday.

Storm Reports From Yesterday (Storm Prediction Center)

There was even some major damage across parts of the south. It’s interesting because I just saw an article that said that April that the lowest number of tornadoes across the U.S. since the year 2000.

This does not mean that May and June will be quiet. In fact it’s often large pools of cold air aloft that can create large tornado outbreaks. (Along with other necessary ingredients). I wouldn’t be surprised if the U.S. had a few of those for the second half of Spring. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler