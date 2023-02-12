A very wet and somewhat windy Sunday is expected across the region as an area of low pressure pulls to the northeast along our coastline.

Scattered showers moved in overnight. Through the day, we’ll see periods of rain, some locally heavy especially late in the morning and early afternoon. Some areas of ponding of water on the roadways is likely as the heavier rain bands move through.

By mid to late afternoon we should see a few moments of dry time, but don’t expect it to be totally dry. Showers will become more common this evening and overnight once again as we see the low depart and wrap around some moisture as it does. Mist, drizzle and light rain is likely overnight.

Winds this afternoon will be a little gusty with some gusts of 30-40 mph possible. These winds will cause a bit of an increase in the tides especially for Monday morning’s high tide in the early AM hours around 2am. For areas on the western side of the Eastern Shore and in the OBX, some flooding is also possible as the winds turn more westerly on Monday. Most of the flooding should be minor but a few issues could occur in low lying areas.

By Monday morning – most of the area will see the rain depart. Tomorrow, nicer conditions are expected as high pressure starts to build into the area. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 50s on Monday and upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday. Our next rain chance arrives late next week as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Storms are likely to our west and across the southeast on Thursday. This front will approach our region Friday leading to scattered showers and maybe a few t-storms.

Enjoy your rainy Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

