A wet, breezy and cool Sunday is expected across the area as an area of low pressure approaches our area. Moisture will increase from the south through the morning with showers likely by 10am. As the first little bit of precipitation falls, there could be a brief wintry mix in some inland spots. Then everything will fall as rain through the afternoon.

Showers are likely through much of the day. Most of these showers should be on the light to moderate side. This afternoon the rain should be a little more scattered with a few breaks but good chances of rain overall. Late in the day and into the evening, a warm front will lift north and this will bring us some heavier rain during the evening hours.

Rainfall totals will be between a half an inch and 1″ of rain. Isolated higher amounts could occur.

Through much of the day, temperatures will be in the upper 40s with rain showers. Later in the day, temperatures will rise some as a warm front moves north. Our high today will likely be in the mid 50s, but it will be around 6-8pm (after sunset) when we see our warmest temperatures.

Monday and Tuesday, cooler temperatures will remain with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday night – weather permitting – there is a rocket launch scheduled from NASA Wallops Flight Facility. Rocket Lab will be launching their Electron rocket for the first time from the Eastern Shore. Launch is slated for 6pm, with a 2 hour window to launch in from 6-8pm in case anything problematic pops up (mechanical, weather issues). You should be able to see it from all of Hampton Roads and NE NC.

Hope you have a great rainy Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

