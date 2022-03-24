Get ready for a rainy day! Showers, and a few t-storms are expected through Thursday with some pockets of heavy rain at times.

We’re sitting in a humid airmass and that’s going to allow for us to see those heavy downpours. If you walk outside this morning, the first thing you’ll notice is how humid it is (for March at least)!

Periods of rain are expected this morning, lasting into the lunchtime hour for some. This afternoon, we’ll see a line of showers and storms form along the cold front. That’ll move through in the mid to late afternoon.

Track the rain using our interactive radar or the WAVY Weather app.

Most areas are expected to see 0.5 to 1.5″ of rain, but a few spots could see higher totals. That’s where the flooding potential comes in. I don’t expect widespread flooding, but a few areas that have issues with poor drainage could see flooding. Remember, don’t try to drive through flooded roads!

One issue we may deal with today is what we call training. Think of trains along a train track. One car follows the other, right? Well, same concept in the atmosphere with training showers and storms. One shower follows another, leading to rain again and again and again. That can lead to a flooding threat.

In addition to the heavy rain potential, there is a low risk of a strong to severe storm today as well. Our area is in a level 1 severe weather risk zone. The main impact though will be heavy rain.

Showers taper off tonight with Friday looking pretty good! We’ll see highs in the 60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday – before drier weather Sunday.

We turn much cooler late in the weekend and into next week!

Have a good Thursday and stay dry!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

