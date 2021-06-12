Blog: Rain Will Be Wrapping Up

It has been a rainy week, and for some that included rain totals of over 8 inches! We certainly need a break from the rain and we’ll finally get that as it wraps up through the afternoon. Here’s the amounts of rain that we’ve had over the past 72 hours.

Rainfall Totals

Any additional rain that we see today won’t amount to very much! It will be light rain but could last until lunch time.

A lot of the clouds are sticking around this morning, as well as some fog! The weekend will turn around though and it will be much better by Sunday.

Are you tired of the humidity? I know I am! The high dew points will stick around through the middle of the week but the good news is, we’ll be back to much more comfortable conditions through the rest of the week!

Muggy Meter

There will be a few chances for rain this week but it doesn’t look like it will be much! We’ll keep you updated on that.

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka