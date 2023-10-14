Scattered showers are expected today across the area. Some t-storms could also occur, mainly in the afternoon. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 today.

Rain chances will increase into the afternoon, then taper off some this evening.

A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out for NE NC. There is a level 1 severe weather risk there with the primary threat being gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The risk is low, but not zero, so make sure you have the WAVY Weather app in case any alerts are issued.

Rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ to 1″ across the area, but a few higher amounts will be possible where we see a t-storm develop. Lighter totals to the north.

Once this front goes through the area, cooler and cloudy conditions will continue into Sunday and part of Monday. Highs will only climb to near 60 Sunday with cloudy skies and some isolated showers mainly at the coast. Some mist/drizzle could also occur. In addition, it will be quite breezy across the area.

In the tropics, we have two things to watch- Sean and a tropical wave to the east of Sean. TS Sean is expected to weaken this weekend and dissipate by Monday.

Further east, a tropical wave has a large amount of showers and storms associated with it this morning. This system has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this weekend or early next week as it tracks west.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

