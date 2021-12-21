Blog: Rain showers today could affect holiday travel.

Lots of folks will be on the move over the next couple of days. Some will be shopping. Some will be traveling. Then of course there are still many who are working….like me. Today we will have some rain showers that will be impacting folks as they get out and about.

Regional Travel Forecast

A lot of the country will be dry for travel, but we’ll be looking at some rain over the Southeast.

National Travel Forecast

Near our region we have high pressure moving out to sea. There is a weak area of low pressure to our south.

Regional Weather Map

There is also a weak upper level low moving in from the west overhead. We will pretty much have full cloud cover today. Surface winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10mph. This will keep it chilly through the day. Especially once the rain moves in. High temps will only be in the upper 40s with a couple of 50s south. We’ll have isolated showers and sprinkles through midday. Then scattered rain showers will move in during the afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The good news is that I’m not expecting any thunderstorms today. The rain will pick up even more by the evening (in terms of coverage). It will likely be wet for the evening drive. It should mostly be light. The rain will continue overnight as the area of low pressure passes to our southeast.

Offshore Low Tonight

Low temps will drop down to near 40 degrees. The rain will continue into early tomorrow morning, but it will probably move out by sunrise. We could see a couple tenths of an inch before it wraps up.

We’ll have clearing skies tomorrow. High temps will rise to the low 50s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have a breezy northwest wind. It should be good weather for travel.

Tomorrow’s Travel Forecast

We’ll be dry and chilly on Thursday with highs in the 40s. We’ll be dry and milder on Friday for Christmas Eve. We’ll rise to the upper 50s during the day. We’ll be in the low 50s in the evening with some clouds.

Christmas Eve

I did have to put in some isolated showers for Christmas day, but so far I only see a slight chance for rain. High temps will be mild in the low 60s. Then we’ll be in the 50s on Sunday for the first day of Kwanzaa. there may be some isolated showers on that day as well. Stay tuned for updates though as the systems dancing around us look pretty weak.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler