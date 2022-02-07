Blog: Rain showers to start the work week

Grab your umbrella for Monday – rain is expected across the area.

As an area of low pressure moves along the southeast coast, we’ll see showers push into our area. Some of the rain could be locally heavy in the afternoon/evening – so the evening commute could be messy for some of the area.

Overall, rainfall totals are expected to be below an inch for much of the area. Some places could see a little more, some could see a little less due to the scattered nature of the rain.

The showers will be the most widespread during the afternoon. As we head into the overnight, rain chances will fade and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Expect nicer weather on Tuesday – with some sunshine returning!

What about temperatures? Well, with today’s rain we’ll see temperatures capped in the low to mid 40s. Later in the week, towards Wed and Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. Even warmer temps ahead as we head into Friday and Saturday! A few spots in NE NC could get close to 60.

Looking ahead to next weekend… some indications that colder temps will approach once again. Will we have any moisture to work with? Some models want to say yes, but it’s a little too early to know for sure. Stay tuned!

Hope you have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

