A wet end to the weekend is expected for Hampton Roads and eastern NC as a front approaches from the west. Expect a dry morning, with showers moving in by 2-3 pm for western portions of the region and 3-4 pm for metro Hampton Roads.

Through the day, rain chances will increase with rain likely by the evening. Rain will linger into the overnight as well, before moving out by Monday morning.

Rainfall amounts across the area will generally be pretty light with rainfall totals of around 0.10″ to 0.50″ for most of the region. A brief period of moderate rain is possible late this evening but most of the rain should be on the lighter side.

Rain moves out by Monday morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds takes us through the rest of the week with highs in the 50s. Our next big weather system approaches late Thursday night and into Friday. Breezy conditions and rain showers are likely.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

