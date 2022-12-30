A nice warm day is ahead for Friday ahead of rain on New Year’s Eve. Highs will climb into the 60s on Friday with a lot of sunshine.

Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight hours Friday into Saturday. A cold front moving in from the west will help to bring us scattered showers on Saturday. We will still see some dry time but expect some on/off showers. Rainfall totals will be around 0.2-0.5″ of rain.

If you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve, expect scattered showers during the evening hours. 5-8pm, we’ll have some rain around. The showers will move off the coast between 8-10 and by midnight I think we’re mainly dry. Temperatures will fall through the overnight ending up in the 50s after 2am.

Through the next 7 days, temperatures stay pretty mild. We’ll be in the 60s most days with highs approaching 70 next Wednesday. This comes ahead of another cold front which will bring us some scattered rain Wed and into Thursday.

In response to the front next week, temperatures will fall as we go into Friday with highs late next week in the 40s. So enjoy the warmth now! A typical January feel returns late next week.

Enjoy the last Friday of 2022!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

