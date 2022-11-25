Scattered rain showers will be around Friday morning with periods of rain adding up to 0.5″ to 1″ when all is said and done. If you’re going out Black Friday shopping, you’ll need the rain coat or umbrella. Rain chances will fade this afternoon with NE NC seeing the rain move out last.

A bit of a cool down is on the way for Saturday with highs only in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see breezy conditions as well.

Sunday, another weather system approaches. This will give us some more scattered rain chances on Sunday especially from late morning into the early afternoon. We will also see a chance of a few t-storms with some gusty winds. If you’re traveling Sunday making your way up I-64 to the west or heading south, expect some rain. We could also see some airport delays at northeast US hub airports including JFK, LGA and BOS.

Another batch of rain approaches mid week next week with the potential to produce a few more t-storms as temps warm into the 60s.

Hope you have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

