Blog: Rain Showers Edging Towards Our Area. (Some) More Rain Friday.

Yesterday was great! We had full sunshine through the entire day (as predicted). Today, however, is going to have a lot more clouds and some scattered rain showers. The area of high pressure that was over us yesterday is moving out to sea today. We have moisture slowly pushing up from the south. We also have a big area of low pressure over the Tennessee River Valley and a warm front to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

All of these features (except the high) is moving steadily towards us. The moisture will increase through the day. We’ll have scattered areas of light showers and drizzle. The models disagree on the rain coverage for the afternoon. The short-term version of Future trak has quite a bit of rain showers.

(Future Trak Shore-Term)

Keep in mind that it usually one of the wetter models when it comes to rain. Meanwhile the standard version that I use only has spotty showers this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

This day-to-day version really isn’t showing much of anything later this afternoon. However, it doesn’t typically pick up on very light precipitation. Especially, when you have dry air at the surface. So if we combine the two models, we come with some scattered light showers and drizzle this afternoon. That’s my official forecast. We will have lots of clouds, but the wind will be out of the south at 10-15mph. So high temps will be able to rise to the upper 60s to low 70s. That depends on how much rain moves in. Lesser rain = warmer and vice-versa.

Either way the rain showers will pick up tonight into tomorrow morning. A warm front will arrive from the south overnight. There may be a few thunderstorms along this boundary over North Carolina up to the state line. There may even be a couple of strong storms near the Albemarle Sound overnight and/or over the Outer Banks. The area of low pressure will move through on Friday. We’ll have a few showers and storms early Friday morning. Isolated/stray showers from the late morning through the afternoon. Then we’ll have scattered showers and storms picking up again in the late afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

This is when a cold front will move into the region. Before it gets here we’ll warm up to the upper 70s during the afternoon. Then we’ll cool down in the evening after the front arrives.

As of this time it looks like we will be dry for most of the weekend. At least during the daytime hours. There will be some scattered showers late Saturday, but it looks like the rain may hold off until the evening. It looks like we’ll have a bigger area of rain by Saturday night, but it should mostly move out by Sunday. High temps will be in the 60s on Saturday. We’ll be in the 70s on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as the models don’t seem to be handling the current weather very well.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler