Scattered showers will help us round out 2022 on this last day of the year. We’ll see scattered showers and fog this morning. Around midday and through the early afternoon, we should see a bit of a break in the rain. The clouds will stick around but we should see some dry time too. Another batch of rain moves in this evening between 6-10pm.

If you’re heading out to events this evening, you’ll probably need the rain gear towards the start but rain should stop by midnight.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the NW first during the day then turn more to the south as we go into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies.

Next week, we’ll be warm to start the week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday warming up to near 70 degrees! This comes ahead of a cold front which will move in on Wednesday. This front will help to give us more scattered showers and a few storms Wednesday evening. A few showers will likely linger into the overnight before things dry out on Thursday. Colder temperatures are likely behind the front with highs on Thursday and Friday in the 50s and 40s respectively.

Have a great New Years Eve!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

