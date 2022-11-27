Rain showers, warmer temperatures and a decent breeze can be expected Sunday as a frontal system approaches our area.

We’ll see scattered rain moving in through the morning. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.1 to 0.5″ of rain for the region.

As we go through the afternoon, a t-storm or two could try to form. If they succeed, they’ll have a favorable environment to use to get a little stronger. One or two could produce gusty, damaging winds or even an isolated tornado although the risk is relatively low. Our region is in a level 1 severe weather risk zone today.

As the front moves in Sunday, we’ll see gusty winds. Winds of up to 35 mph will be possible. So you may want to make sure your Christmas decorations are properly secured.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 60s. We’ll be around 60 tomorrow, then a little cooler on Tuesday. Wednersday, ahead of our next weather system – highs will once again climb into the upper 60s.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter