Another warm day across the region Sunday! We’ll see rain return to the area overnight, with showers lingering into Monday as a cool front moves into the area. This helps to drop our temperatures for Tuesday.

As of Sunday morning we have partly cloudy skies. We’ll continue to see the clouds increase through the day with mostly cloudy skies late in the evening and overnight. Rain chances increase around 8-9 pm with periods of rain likely through the overnight. These rain showers will linger into Monday morning, with a wet drive to work expected for some of the region.

Monday, we’ll see temperatures still in the 70s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible all day. Late in the day, a few additional showers and isolated storms are likely to form as the front sweeps through. One or two storms could have some gusty winds with them. Parts of our region are in a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe weather.

After the front moves through – temperatures will fall into the 50s! We will have some very cool days on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s! Our average temperature is 72°F this time of the year, so these 50s are way below average.

During the overnight hours, we’ll see temperatures in the 30s inland and low 40s near the coast. Some patchy frost will be possible- mainly inland. This is most likely Tue night into Wed morning and Wed night into Thu morning.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

