Some needed rainfall is set to move in tonight with an approaching frontal system. Fortunately, the timing works in our favor and will slate the region with some fall flavor for the upcoming workweek.

Light rain showers will move into the Hampton Roads region as we progress into the evening. Scattered rainfall, occasionally heavy, will fill in through the overnight. A rumble of thunder is possible as well, especially by the early morning hours. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around for the early morning commute tomorrow, but as the front sweeps the region the rainfall wraps up pretty quickly.

Sunshine will begin to return as early as late morning, with brighter and drier conditions will prevail throughout the rest of the afternoon. Highs will hold in the 70s with a fresh breeze.

Dry and comfortable conditions are expected to take over for the remainder of the workweek. Expect a nice stretch of morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chances will hold off until next weekend. It’s possible an area of low pressure develops quickly off Florida’s east coast, sending moisture up the coastline. As of now, we’ll look for breezier conditions by the weekend with added clouds and rainfall sometime between Saturday and Sunday. Check back for more details as we progress through the workweek.

Tropically speaking, we have no concerns over the next seven days or so. The newly developed Nigel will become a hurricane in the coming days as it moves north in the central Atlantic, staying out to sea. An area of additional development could be likely far out in the Atlantic in a week or so.

It could be possible our weekend rain chances could have tropical characteristics, but that garnishes high uncertainty.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro