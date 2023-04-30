Fortunately, brighter (yet cooler) days are in store for Hampton Roads for the upcoming workweek. Once we say good riddance to the rainfall tonight, it’s a refreshing breeze to guide us through a pretty quiet week of weather.

The main headline tonight, however, is the tornado damage in northern Virginia Beach, near the Great Neck area. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, indications of debris and wind gusts in excess of 70mph were being shown on Super Doppler 10 radar.

The National Weather Service will conduct a survey of the damage on Monday to gather the official details of the tornado size, strength and path. As of now, the suspected path looks to be from around the Forest Hills neighborhood, across Great Neck Rd, to the Haversham neighborhood.

Moving forward in the forecast – rain will taper off through the night as this part of the massive storm system slowly pulls away. Expect gradual clearing with the breeze picking up, temperatures should hold near 50° through dawn. We’ll start the day tomorrow with a lot of sunshine before passing clouds guide us through the afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible later in the afternoon, but most of us all day will be dry with a fresh breeze.

The blustery westerly breeze will occasionally gust to 30+mph throughout Monday afternoon, pinning our temperatures in the upper 60s all day. Expect the cooler weather to continue as well, the next several days will feature highs in the 60s, a fresh breeze and passing clouds.

Temperatures should inch closer to 70° by weeks end – but after the busy and stormy Sunday we all had to deal with, a quiet 7-day forecast is much deserved.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro