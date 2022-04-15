High pressure will build into the region this afternoon, leading to dry and partly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the 60s this afternoon, with a few 70s inland.

Overall, the weekend looks pretty nice. We will see a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but overall rain chances will be low. The best opportunity for a shower will be Saturday night. Rain chances should fade away by early Sunday morning.

If you’re hanging around town for Easter Sunday, expect nice weather but temperatures that are below average. This time of the year, our average has climbed to near 70 degrees. So Sunday will be about 10 degrees below average.

For allergy suffers, there is a *little* bit of good news. We’ll see slightly reduced pollen levels today and Saturday after some of the showers/storms Thursday night.

Hope you have a great Friday!



Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

