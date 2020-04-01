Blog: Rain Moves Out, But Wind Only Gradually Eases Up.

We had a lot of rain and wind this morning across the region. It was very heavy for a time during the early morning. At least in several clusters.

Rain This Morning

Since yesterday we picked up about 1-1.5″ of rainfall. There was less north of the metro.

Rainfall Totals

The rain will move out by the mid morning. We may only see a couple of stray showers along the coast this afternoon. Low pressure is moving out to sea, and the rain will eventually go with it.

Regional Weather Map

However, the wind will stay fairly strong on the back side of the system. Early this morning we had some gusts to over 60mph over the water along the southern Outer Banks. Most of the gusts have been between 30 and 40mph near the coast/shore.

Wind Gusts This Morning

The wind will decrease steadily through the afternoon. It will run out of the north at 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. There will be some more tidal flooding today due to the winds. It was close to moderate this morning in some places. However, this afternoon it should be mainly minor. Here is the forecast for Sewell’s Point. It includes this morning’s past tide.

Tide Forecast (Sewell’s Point)

The big difference in the afternoon is that there won’t be any rain along with the tidal flooding. So hopefully that will help. Here are some other tide forecasts for the area. They are all less than this morning’s high tide.

Tide Forecast This Afternoon

There may be some ocean overwash along the Outer Banks. There may also be some minor beach erosion in some other coastal locations. You can check for updates on the tide from the National Weather Service at this link: NWS Tide forecasts.

We will dry out and clear out this afternoon into the evening. High temperatures will only be in the low 50s this afternoon with a few upper 40s north. Temps will drop to the low 40s tonight with mostly clear skies and breezy northwest winds. There may be a few 30s inland/north.

Tomorrow we’ll have a lot of sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. However, the breeze will stay up out of the northwest for a while. It will run at 10-15mph with a few gusts to 25mph. (Not as strong as today). High temps will rise to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. We’ll have fair skies and less wind Friday through the weekend. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then we’ll warm up next week into the 70s. Hopefully, there won’t be too much rain.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler