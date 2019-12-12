Blog: Warmer temps, and rain, on the way

We are still going to be seasonably chilly today, but there will be a couple of brief warmups soon. High pressure is in the region today, and we have a northeast wind around it.

Regional Weather Map

This breeze will reinforce the cold air that was already in place. So high temperatures will only rise to the low-mid 40s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow we’ll have a wind more out of the east/southeast. That should warm us up a little. However, we’ll also have a lot of clouds with rain showers developing. The timeline of the rain has sped up. So now we may see a few showers by midday. Then the rain will really pick up during the afternoon.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the 50s. The rain will be caused by a lot of moisture moving into the area. By Friday night a large area of low pressure will form to our north. We’ll have a lot of rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

Future Trak (Saturday Early AM)

The models disagree on how much rain will continue into Saturday afternoon. Some models are more light and scattered with the showers, while others show a more widespread/soaking rain continuing. They all agree that it will be warmer though. High temps will be in the low 60s. We’ll cool down slightly on Sunday with fair skies. It should be pretty nice as high pressure returns. High temps will be in the 50s. We’ll be cool and dry on Monday. Then we’ll warm up next Tuesday. However…you guessed it…. We’ll have more rain showers moving into the region.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler