A windy, mild and stormy afternoon/evening is expected across the area today as a strong cold front approaches.

We’ll start the day wtih a mix of clouds and sun, with a few showers through the morning. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon with some downpours, storms and gusty winds likely.

There is a threat for a few severe storms today as well. The main concern is for damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. We could see a few warnings this afternoon. Make sure you have our WAVY Weather App to get alerts on your phone.

Rainfall totals are expected to be around 1-3″ region wide. Notice on Future Trak some of the heaviest rain is expected this evening between 7pm and 1am. Some ponding of water on roadways can be expected.

Winds will be gusty today with some 30-35 mph gusts possible through the afternoon. The winds will increase some overnight, with gusts to 45 frequently occuring across the region. Even stronger gusts could mix down in a storm or two. If you have outdoor Christmas decorations, make sure they’re secure!

With the breezy southerly winds, we could see some soundside flooding along the Currituck Sound and in Southern VA Beach as the wind blows the water north. In addition, as the front moves through overnight, the wind wil shift to a westerly direction and that could cause a quick rise of water on the soundside of the Outer Banks overnight.

Speaking of overnight, IF there’s any lingering moisture when the cooler air moves in, some wet snowflakes may mix in across northwestern parts of our area. I’m talking Williamsburg, New Kent, James City, NW Gloucester area.

Once this front moves through, much cooler temperatures will arrive for Monday and much of next week. We’ll see highs only in the 40s and 50s!

Have a great Sunday and stay weather aware today!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter