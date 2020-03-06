Blog: Rain And Chill Going Into The Weekend!

It was a rainy and chilly start to Friday.

Tower Cam This Morning

There were a lot of wet roads that caused problems and slowdowns during the morning commute. Today we have an area of low pressure that is moving offshore to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

Moisture is wrapping around the low and pushing back into our region. While the system will move farther northeast today. It will also grow in size and strength. This will keep our rain going chances for a while. Especially closer to the coast. During the afternoon a cold front will also move in from the west. This will create more scattered showers between the late afternoon into the early evening.

Future Trak (5pm Today)

Clouds will hang tough through the day. There may just be a few breaks in the early afternoon ahead of the front. We’ll have an increasing northwest wind. Gusts will be up to 25mph during the late afternoon into the evening. So high temps will be in the cool low 50s.

The front will drop to our southeast tonight. The low will be moving farther northeast. However, there will be enough moisture wrapping west of the low to give us a few overnight showers. Mostly near the coast/bay. There might even be a couple of flurries mixing in, but that’s only an outside chance. Tomorrow morning the models show some pockets of drizzle over the area with some clouds.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

The am sprinkles will move out. then we’ll dry out and clear out for the rest of Saturday. Despite the clearing, it will be a pretty chilly day. High temps will only rise to the mid-upper 40s. You can thank a strong north wind for that. Gusts will be up to 25mph. Possibly up to 30mph for a time. High pressure builds in from Saturday into Sunday. Winds will decrease, and we’ll have a lot of sunshine. High temps will rise to near 60 Sunday afternoon. We’ll be nice and warm early next week. High temps will rise to the upper 60s to around 70. Hopefully, we’ll have some longer stretches of warmer temperatures over the next couple of weeks.

Before I go. I ran across this interesting article from Rolling Stone this morning. It goes in-depth into plastic pollution. It is a world-wide problem that has gotten much worse over recent decades. It is very sobering, but it has some good information. It is lengthy. Here is the full article: World Plastic Pollution.

Also…don’t forget to turn the clocks forward this weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler