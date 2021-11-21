Blog: Quiet weather Sunday. Rain Monday! Cold Tuesday!

Today is looking pretty good across the region. We do have weak high pressure in the area with a weak stationary front near the Outer Banks.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. There won’t be much wind. It should be light and out of the east…then southerly. So high temps this afternoon will be in the low 60s. It should be good weather for raking leaves in the yard, good for walking in the park, and it will be good weather for travel.

Travel Forecast Today

Tomorrow will be a different story. We’ll have a lot of moisture streaming up ahead of a couple of strong cold fronts. The fronts won’t get here until around midday, but we’ll have a lot of rain between the morning and early afternoon hours.

Future Trak (Monday Morning)

This will affect a large portion of the eastern U.S. which will impact travelers.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

Locally showers will taper off in the afternoon. High temps will be near 60, but they will probably drop during the afternoon.

Colder/drier air will rush in on Tuesday. Low temps will drop down to the 20s and 30s Tuesday morning. Then we’ll only rise to the upper 40s during the afternoon. Youch! At least it will be dry for travel. Wednesday will be dry and chilly. Then we’ll warm up to the low 60s for Thanksgiving. So far the weather is looking pretty good for the holiday.

Thanksgiving Early Forecast

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler