Blog: Quiet Today, But A Cool/Wet Pattern Ahead!

Yesterday we had a lot of rain and storms in the area. There was a stationary front on top of us along with an area of low pressure. Meteorologist Casey Lehecka did a weather blog last night with the wrap-up details: Storm Wrap-Up blog.

There were some storm reports that came in last night.

Storm Reports

There were a few wind damage reports in northeast North Carolina. It’s possible that the National Weather Service will check these out today to determine if a tornado touched down, but I haven’t heard that officially. We will have quieter weather today. The stationary front has slid a bit to the south along with the area of low pressure. Plus, the upper level energy that was over us yesterday has swept out to sea.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be mostly to partly sunny today. There will be a nice breeze out of the north/northeast at 5-15mph. The humidity was still up this morning, but we will dry out through the day. Dew points will drop to the low-mid 60s by this evening. There may be a stray shower in the region, but it is a very low chance. Though it’s slightly higher over North Carolina (20%).

Tomorrow the clouds will return. The front will rise north slightly. So we’ll have a few showers later in the day. While the front will move north a bit, we will still be on the cool side of it. We’ll hold on to a light northeast wind. So our high temps are actually aiming for the upper 70s. That is very cool for early August. It’s about 10 degrees below the average. While there will be a few scattered showers later in the day, the rain will definitely pick up more by the evening.

Storm Reports

Then some widespread rain will move in and stick around for a while. With the front overhead Wednesday through Friday and the humidity increasing we’ll have a lot of rain and storms for 3-4 days.

European Model (Wednesday)

European Model Thursday

This could lead to some flooding in the region. Hopefully, it won’t be on a large scale, but stay tuned for updates. At least it will be cool. Highs will be in the low 80s through Friday. I think we’ll be drier and hotter from Sunday into early next week, but we’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler