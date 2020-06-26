Blog: Pretty Nice Weekend Ahead. Dust Cloud Update.

Finally, we are looking at a pretty good weekend. We are starting it off with some great weather today. A cool front has moved offshore along with an area of low pressure. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fair skies during the day with a light northwest wind. This will dry things out pretty well! Dew points will drop from the 60s to the 50s.

Muggy Meter

So when high temps reach the upper 80s this afternoon it should feel pretty comfortable outside. We have a low threat for rip currents and good conditions at the local beaches.

Beach Forecast

Tomorrow we’ll have partly cloudy skies. There may be a stray shower over North Carolina. Otherwise, it will be a quiet day. We’ll have more of southwest wind. So high temps will rise to the lower 90s. Plus, the humidity will increase. We’ll have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with high temps near 90 degrees. However, there will be some isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. That may be affected (suppressed) by some of the Atlantic dust cloud that has moved into the southeast states.

Let’s talk about that some more. Dust clouds actually cross the Atlantic from Africa quite frequently. They tend to be dry and dusty air masses that tend to suppress tropical systems. However, the recent one was quite large and fairly dense. So some locations in the Caribbean had a fairly thick haze as the cloud moved overhead. The dust has now moved into the southeastern U.S.

Dust Cloud Today

There have been some reports of a fairly thick haze. Between Saturday and Sunday some of the dust will move up this way, but it will be much thinner here.

Dust cloud (Sunday)

We’ll likely have a thin haze overhead. It could affect folks with allergies or asthma, but this affect should be minimal. It will bring us some nice reddish sunrises and sunsets. Stay tuned for updates on this over the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler