Pre-holiday travel: Dry across most of US, rain slides into our region

There is some pretty good travel weather for much of the country today.

National Travel Today

It’s dry for a large portion of the country. It’s also warm/mild for most of the central U.S. There are a few rain showers on the West Coast, and some snow showers over parts of the Rockies. However, there is an area of low pressure over the Southeast that is causing showers from Florida up into our region.

Regional Weather Map

This system will slowly slide east today. Hampton Roads will be on the edge of this precipitation. So we’ll have some spotty/light showers here. However, there will be a much higher chance for rain over northeast North Carolina.

Rain Chances Today

Winds will be light out of the northeast. However, we will still manage to warm up to the mid-upper 50s today.

Tomorrow we’ll have decreasing clouds, but there may be some isolated showers over the Outer Banks in the morning. The low will push offshore, and that will allow the northeast winds to pick up a bit. So high temps will be in the lower 50s. We’ll be chilly and dry for Christmas Eve. Temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with fair skies. Then on Christmas Day we’ll be dry and mild. Highs will be in the upper 50s. We’ll be warm and dry Thursday and Friday. High temps will probably be in the low 60s. Good weather to try out any outdoor you get as gifts over the holidays. Safe travels!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler