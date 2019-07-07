Blog: Possible Heavy Rain Into Monday

Lots of folks have been asking when the high humidity is going to break. Other folks have been asking when they are going to get some rain. (Some have not had much over the last week, while others have had a couple of downpours). Then answer to both is…Soon! Here’s the setup:

We have a weak area of high pressure well to our south. We also have a cool front to our north that is slowly sinking southward.

Regional Weather Map

We are still going to be warm and soupy today. High temps will run up to the upper 80s with a few 90s inland. The heat index will be in the 90s. There should be quite a bit of clouds in the region (partly to mostly cloudy). So we shouldn’t get too hot. As far as rain goes…There will be some isolated showers up through about 1pm. Then during the mid-late afternoon we’ll have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The front will get a little closer by the evening. So we’ll have an even higher chance for rain and storms by that time. We could get some heavy downpours this evening.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Then they should taper off after midnight. Tomorrow the front may stall out near the VA/NC state line for a time. Then it should resume heading south. We’ll still be pretty humid tomorrow, but we’ll be cooler with a northeast wind developing. Highs will be in the lower 80s. There will still be some scattered rain showers. The front should drop far enough south by Monday evening that the rain chances will start to drop off. Then we’ll be drier and cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s with lower dew points.

Humidity Forecast

We’ll heat up a little by Thursday with quiet weather. We’ll be hot and humid again by next weekend with some scattered shower and storms again in the region.

Rain totals will be tricky between today and tomorrow. Some of us will get a solid 1-2″ of rain. Some places will probably only see about a half an inch. there’s a 10-15% chance that you could see up to 3″ of rain. Hopefully, you will get some rain if you need it.

Finally, we will be watching an area in the Gulf of Mexico for some possible tropical development during this upcoming week.

The feature would actually form off of the same front that is going to cool down the eastern U.S. The models are actually picking up on this and forming it between Thursday and Friday. The European model actually has a robust system affecting the Gulf coast by Saturday. So stay tuned for updates. (update: NHC now has a low-moderate chance for this happening).

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler