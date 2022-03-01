Blog: Pockets of warm… Pockets of cold!

Looking back at February it’s clear that we have had many pockets of warm air right before pockets of cold kicked in.

High Temperatures In February

There were many days well above average, and there were many days well below. In the end it averaged out to just a little above average. However, we finished out the month with 3 days of chilly temperatures. Now we’ll have a longer stretch of warm temperatures with a brief interregnum. There is a lot of unseasonably warm air to our west. In fact a large part of the country is above average again today.

Temperature Departure From Average

Local temperatures will jump quite a bit. After starting in the 20s and 30s this morning (with a couple of 40s), we’ll rise into the low 60s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

We have high pressure close to the region today with a warm front to our north.

Regional Weather Map

We started off with light southeast winds. It will turn into a light southwest breeze. We’ll be dry through the whole day with fair skies. It should be great weather to get outside!

Outdoor Forecast

If any of you have itchy eyes and the sniffles, then you are not alone. While tree pollen is starting to increase, mold is likely causing most of the allergies right now. Possibly some weeds as well.

Anyway, tomorrow we’ll have fair skies and more warm temperatures. High temps will be in the mid 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have a light and variable wind. If the wind is off the water for a little while, then it’s possible that a few locations near the shore could be more in the upper 50s. Either way it will be a nice day.

We’ll stay warm and dry on Thursday. High temps will be in the low 60s. However, temps may fall late in the day. A cold front will move through by the late afternoon. Winds will turn out of the north. So Friday will be the brief drop in temperatures that I alluded to earlier. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Fear not… We’ll warm back up to the 60s by the weekend. We might even get into the 70s on Sunday.

In national news…NASA is going to launch a new satellite for NOAA. The GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite) program has been going on for decades. These satellites soar through space at a designated height and take imagery and different energy snapshots of the earth. We then use them to show clouds and other environmental features like lightning. The GOES-T satellite should launch later today if all goes well (no pun intended). It will then take over for another aging satellite. Here is the story with more information: GOES-T launch.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler